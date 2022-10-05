Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. Waterstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $383.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 20.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 1,411.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 168,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 157,100 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

