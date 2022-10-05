Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) Insider Purchases £14,988.90 in Stock

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating) insider Richard Simpson purchased 14,695 shares of Watkin Jones stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £14,988.90 ($18,111.29).

Watkin Jones Trading Down 33.6 %

WJG opened at GBX 101 ($1.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £258.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,366.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 192.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 218.75. Watkin Jones Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 98.10 ($1.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 282.09 ($3.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.14) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.