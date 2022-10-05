Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 931 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 393.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 18,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

