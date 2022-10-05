Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 133.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $307.80 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.15 and its 200 day moving average is $315.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.69.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

