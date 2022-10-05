Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 2,065 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 68.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 16,080.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DASH. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

NYSE:DASH opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.39.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $826,588.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,582,736.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $826,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,582,736.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,474 shares of company stock worth $8,349,396 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

