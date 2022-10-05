Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 22,296 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 104.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,735 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,296 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.97.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

