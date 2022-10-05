Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $116.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 76.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $195.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.37.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TTWO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

