Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,184 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 109,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,069 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 509,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 90,888 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $182,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $23.09.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.15%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.