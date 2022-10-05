Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $153.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.38 and a 200-day moving average of $162.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

