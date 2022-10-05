Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $24.24 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,786 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 14,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $112.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $330.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $104.40 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

