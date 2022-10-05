Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $173.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.62.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading

