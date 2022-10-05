Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $827,000 Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,216,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTLT. Barclays cut their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Catalent Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $79.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.72. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.19 and a 52 week high of $140.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.84 and its 200 day moving average is $100.71.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $145,698.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,018 shares of company stock worth $1,873,343. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.