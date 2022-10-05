Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,607,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,490,751,000 after buying an additional 417,838 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,751,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,723,000 after buying an additional 141,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,177,000 after buying an additional 819,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $212,142,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 4.5 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.27.

IR opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

