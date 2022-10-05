Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in IDEX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

IEX stock opened at $210.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.31.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $796.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.69 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

