Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,271 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 10,647 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

