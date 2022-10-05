Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 687 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.18.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM opened at $335.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.24. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.67%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.