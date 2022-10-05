Weaver Consulting Group Purchases 105 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,638,000 after buying an additional 777,837 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,286,000 after buying an additional 265,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,837,000 after buying an additional 509,818 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,172,929,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.72. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

