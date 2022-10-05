Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 10,849 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,456,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after acquiring an additional 216,619 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 740.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 175,400 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

