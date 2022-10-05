Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 232 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $117.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.02. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

