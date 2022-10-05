Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,734 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8,333.3% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 506 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.27. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

