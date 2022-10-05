Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,320 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,797 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,188,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028,406 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Twitter by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,965,782 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $656,406,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $313,565,000. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 39.6% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,155,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,019,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $155,498,000 after acquiring an additional 110,497 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWTR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Twitter to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,303,269.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $419,147.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,081.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,303,269.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,285. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWTR opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

