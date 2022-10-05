Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 192.8% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of Trex stock opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average is $57.63. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $140.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Trex to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.11.

About Trex



Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

