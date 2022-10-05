Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $15.57 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 23,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 103,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,281,000 after acquiring an additional 35,636 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

Shares of HD stock opened at $289.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a market cap of $296.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.