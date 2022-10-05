Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $670,000 Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Twilio by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Trading Up 11.3 %

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $77.53 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.29 and a 1 year high of $373.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Twilio from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,240 shares of company stock valued at $925,919 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.