Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 20,289 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 476.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,045,866 shares of company stock worth $46,895,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Transfer Stock Up 3.4 %

Several research firms recently commented on ET. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of ET stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.75.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 73.60%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

