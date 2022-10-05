Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $57.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.