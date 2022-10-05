Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,289 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $1,435,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,290,656 shares of company stock valued at $663,508,704. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.45.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

