Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,053 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $851,821 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

