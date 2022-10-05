Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.7% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 18,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 49,861 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 177,971 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,040,000 after purchasing an additional 86,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 64,943 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,001,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $185.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.21 and a 200 day moving average of $205.61. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.83 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

