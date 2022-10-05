Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fractal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 36.9% in the second quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 31.6% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 305.2% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 39,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 30,040 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 20,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 8.2% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG stock opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.43). Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

