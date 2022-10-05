Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 76.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in PPL by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,275 shares of company stock worth $2,267,778 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

