Welch & Forbes LLC Has $6.22 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,834 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 19,087 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $101.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.03 and a 200 day moving average of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

