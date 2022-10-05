Western Digital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 28,957 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 131% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,559 call options.

Western Digital Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of WDC opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,703 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDC shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.45.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

