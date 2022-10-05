Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.18 and a 200-day moving average of $167.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.55. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $134.68 and a 12-month high of $245.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

