William Blair Comments on Sealed Air Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE stock opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,640 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.