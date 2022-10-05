Wipro (WIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, analysts expect Wipro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Wipro Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of Wipro stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Wipro
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.
About Wipro
Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
