Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.76.

WOLF has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.34 per share, with a total value of $240,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth $200,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth about $590,000.

Shares of WOLF opened at $117.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of -69.25 and a beta of 1.54. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $58.07 and a 1-year high of $142.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.44.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

See Also

