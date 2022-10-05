Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) Trading Up 1.6%

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) shares were up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 206,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,628,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Yoshiharu Global Trading Up 1.6 %

Yoshiharu Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yoshiharu Global Co operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. As of January 21, 2022, it owned and operated 6 restaurants in Southern California. Yoshiharu Global Co was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yoshiharu Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshiharu Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.