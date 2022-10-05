Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.76. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.08 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.