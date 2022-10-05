Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $566,000 in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,203,000 after buying an additional 1,718,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,089,000 after buying an additional 948,540 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,499,000 after buying an additional 415,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,172,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,583,000 after buying an additional 183,637 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88.

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $41.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.95 million. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 60.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

