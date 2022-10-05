Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 767 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,745 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 173.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 123.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 948.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $58,925.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,657,672 shares in the company, valued at $436,942,837.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,145 shares of company stock worth $3,499,765. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FL stock opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.92. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $57.76.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FL has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Foot Locker to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, September 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.21.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

