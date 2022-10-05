Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 342,680 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,443,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,335,000 after buying an additional 76,072 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Clorox Trading Up 1.4 %

Clorox stock opened at $131.62 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.90.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

