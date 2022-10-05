Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

