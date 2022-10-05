Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $614,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $136.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $125.69 and a 12-month high of $200.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.48.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

