1,383 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,123,000 after buying an additional 249,110 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,099,000 after buying an additional 123,446 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,534.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,462,000 after buying an additional 689,756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,602,000 after buying an additional 60,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,513,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSEARCA VDC opened at $176.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.45 and a 200-day moving average of $190.92. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $171.69 and a 1-year high of $210.13.
About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
