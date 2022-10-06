1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Short Interest Update

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

1stdibs.Com Stock Up 0.9 %

DIBS stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. 1stdibs.Com has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $265.52 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1stdibs.Com

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 8,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $49,634.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 142,686 shares in the company, valued at $850,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 19,962 shares of company stock worth $118,769 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIBS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,839,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 173.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 32,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

See Also

