2,141 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $157.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $164.99.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

