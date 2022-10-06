6,638 Shares in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 257.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,113,000 after buying an additional 363,306 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after buying an additional 187,845 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $6,132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after purchasing an additional 78,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,046,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE RDY opened at $54.04 on Thursday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $66.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.32. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RDY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

