ABB (NYSE:ABB) Shares Gap Up to $24.30

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.30, but opened at $25.64. ABB shares last traded at $25.93, with a volume of 23,946 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

ABB Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABB by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ABB by 66.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

