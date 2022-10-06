Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $102.69

Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 102.69 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 93 ($1.12). Access Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.18), with a volume of 53,732 shares.

Access Intelligence Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 99.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 102.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market cap of £124.51 million and a P/E ratio of -10.71.

About Access Intelligence

(Get Rating)

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service products to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations. The company's Vuelio, which provides monitoring, insight, engagement and evaluation tools for politics, editorial and social media.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Access Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Access Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.